Indian students hiding in Cold War-era bunkers

PTI

Kolkata, February 26

Aniket Banerjee, the first Indian to train to be a veterinary surgeon at Kyiv’s National University of Life and Environmental Sciences, is scared but tries to sound confident as he speaks on the phone from his varsity’s Soviet-era bunker built during the ‘Cold War’ against possible NATO attacks.

The 22-year-old from West Bengal’s Howrah, famous for a lake where migratory birds from Russia spend winter, has been hiding in a bunker along with fellow students since Thursday, to save himself from aerial bombardment Russia has been carrying out in his vicinity. —