Indian students to get visas soon, says China

Beijing, August 9
China on Tuesday said it has started the process for the return of Indian students stuck back home due to the Covid-19 visa restrictions here and the first batch may arrive soon, raising hopes for the thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.
“We are working intensively for the return of foreign students to China and this process for Indian student’s return has begun,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told media, when asked about social media posts about opening of a new visa policy for all foreign students soon.— PTI
Over 23K stuck
- Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to Covid visa restrictions
- India submitted the list after China sought the names of those wanting to return to pursue their studies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...