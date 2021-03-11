Indian students to get visas soon, says China

Beijing, August 9

China on Tuesday said it has started the process for the return of Indian students stuck back home due to the Covid-19 visa restrictions here and the first batch may arrive soon, raising hopes for the thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.

“We are working intensively for the return of foreign students to China and this process for Indian student’s return has begun,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told media, when asked about social media posts about opening of a new visa policy for all foreign students soon.— PTI

Over 23K stuck

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to Covid visa restrictions

India submitted the list after China sought the names of those wanting to return to pursue their studies

#China