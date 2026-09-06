DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Indian teams step up Chilime tunnel clearance; process 400+ DNA samples: MEA

Indian teams step up Chilime tunnel clearance; process 400+ DNA samples: MEA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 6 (ANI): Amid rescue operations following the devastating floods in Nepal, the Indian technical team has made encouraging progress in efforts to clear the Chilime tunnel, while the Indian forensic team has processed more than 400 DNA samples, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to the MEA, the Indian technical team continued its manual efforts to clear the tunnel at Chilime and made progress on a makeshift path that would allow access by heavy machinery.

Advertisement

The improvised track is now close to one kilometre in length, while the team has also commenced work on creating rope-based access to the tunnel.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian forensic team has been processing more than 400 DNA samples at two laboratories in Kathmandu and has already generated around 70 DNA profiles, as said by the MEA.

The development came as Foreign media journalists seeking to collect news from flood-affected areas along Nepal's Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers will now be required to obtain a Press Accreditation and Journalist Identity Card from Nepal's Department of Information and Broadcasting (DoIB), according to an official notice issued by the Government of Nepal.

Advertisement

This also came as Nepali authorities have issued an alert along the river basins of the Budhigandaki River following floods in the mountainous region of Gorkha.

The alert was prompted by a flood in the Therang River, which flows through Chumanubri Rural Municipality-4 and 2 in the mountainous region of Gorkha district. According to officials, the flood earlier this morning swept away four houses and a suspension bridge. The destruction of the bridge is expected to cause difficulties for tourists trekking in the Manaslu region.

The death toll in the Rasuwa flood and related incidents in Nepal has risen to 1,342, as the 36th meeting of the Executive Committee for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and a joint meeting of lead government agencies reviewed the latest status of search, rescue and relief operations on Sunday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

According to the latest NDRRMA update issued at 6 pm on September 6, around 4,996 people remain missing, including around 1,967 in Rasuwa and 2,340 in Nuwakot. Around 589 foreign nationals are also listed as missing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts