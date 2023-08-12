Indian tree struggles for survival in Hawaii

PTI

New York: A 150-year-old Banyan tree, imported from India in 1873 and planted in Maui’s Lahaina town, is struggling for its survival as deadly wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing 50 people.PTI

Singapore prez poll on September 1

Singapore: Singapore said on Friday that it would hold the presidential election on September 1. Four persons, including Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam, have already thrown their hats into the ring for the presidential race. PTI

S Africa to host trade fair during BRICS meet

Johannesburg: South Africa will host a four-day trade fair alongside the BRICS Summit in which PM Narendra Modi along with the leaders of Brazil, China and the host country will gather here later this month.