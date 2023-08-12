Indian tree struggles for survival in Hawaii

New York: A 150-year-old Banyan tree, imported from India in 1873 and planted in Maui’s Lahaina town, is struggling for its survival as deadly wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing 50 people.PTI
Singapore prez poll on September 1
Singapore: Singapore said on Friday that it would hold the presidential election on September 1. Four persons, including Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam, have already thrown their hats into the ring for the presidential race. PTI
S Africa to host trade fair during BRICS meet
Johannesburg: South Africa will host a four-day trade fair alongside the BRICS Summit in which PM Narendra Modi along with the leaders of Brazil, China and the host country will gather here later this month.
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...