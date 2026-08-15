DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Indian, US Navy EOD teams exchange operational best practices in Kochi

Indian, US Navy EOD teams exchange operational best practices in Kochi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:28 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kochi (Keralam) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Indian and United States Naval teams undertook cross-training, practical demonstrations and exchanged operational best practices during the Indian Navy-US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Indian Navy said that the hands-on training enhanced EOD proficiency, interoperability and operational synergy between the two navies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Indian Navy - US Navy EOD specialist teams undertook cross-training, practical demonstrations and exchange of operational best practices. Hands-on training is enhancing EOD proficiency, interoperability and operational synergy between the two navies," the statement read,

The Indian Navy-US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026 was conducted at Southern Naval Command, Kochi, from August 10 to 14. The bilateral exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen professional cooperation between the specialist diving and EOD teams of the two navies.

Advertisement

The five-day exercise comprised Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-training, equipment demonstrations and scenario-based practical exercises.

The programme facilitated the exchange of contemporary EOD methodologies, emerging technologies and best practices, while providing both sides an opportunity to gain insights into each other's capabilities, operational concepts and employment philosophies.

The exercise was designed to promote collaborative learning and operational synergy, enabling personnel from both navies to refine procedures, enhance mutual understanding and strengthen their ability to respond effectively to complex and evolving EOD challenges.

The Indian Navy and US Navy have been conducting joint Salvage and EOD exercises since 2005.

The engagement marked the eighth edition of this specialised bilateral training exercise and underscored the enduring commitment of the two navies towards enhancing interoperability, sharing operational expertise and strengthening cooperation in specialised maritime operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts