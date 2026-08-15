Indian, US Navy EOD teams exchange operational best practices in Kochi

Kochi (Keralam) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Indian and United States Naval teams undertook cross-training, practical demonstrations and exchanged operational best practices during the Indian Navy-US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

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The Indian Navy said that the hands-on training enhanced EOD proficiency, interoperability and operational synergy between the two navies.

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"Indian Navy - US Navy EOD specialist teams undertook cross-training, practical demonstrations and exchange of operational best practices. Hands-on training is enhancing EOD proficiency, interoperability and operational synergy between the two navies," the statement read,

The Indian Navy-US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026 was conducted at Southern Naval Command, Kochi, from August 10 to 14. The bilateral exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen professional cooperation between the specialist diving and EOD teams of the two navies.

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The five-day exercise comprised Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-training, equipment demonstrations and scenario-based practical exercises.

The programme facilitated the exchange of contemporary EOD methodologies, emerging technologies and best practices, while providing both sides an opportunity to gain insights into each other's capabilities, operational concepts and employment philosophies.

The exercise was designed to promote collaborative learning and operational synergy, enabling personnel from both navies to refine procedures, enhance mutual understanding and strengthen their ability to respond effectively to complex and evolving EOD challenges.

The Indian Navy and US Navy have been conducting joint Salvage and EOD exercises since 2005.

The engagement marked the eighth edition of this specialised bilateral training exercise and underscored the enduring commitment of the two navies towards enhancing interoperability, sharing operational expertise and strengthening cooperation in specialised maritime operations. (ANI)

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