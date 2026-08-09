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Home / World / Indian-US Navy explosive ordnance disposal exercise 2026 to commence at Southern Naval Command Kochi

Indian-US Navy explosive ordnance disposal exercise 2026 to commence at Southern Naval Command Kochi

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy-US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026 is scheduled to be conducted at Southern Naval Command, Kochi, from August 10 to 14, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Sunday.

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According to the Indian Navy, the bilateral exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen professional cooperation between the specialist diving and EOD teams of the two navies.

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The five-day exercise will comprise Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-training, equipment demonstrations and scenario-based practical exercises. The programme will facilitate the exchange of contemporary EOD methodologies, emerging technologies and best practices, while providing both sides an opportunity to gain insights into each other's capabilities, operational concepts and employment philosophies.

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The Indian Navy further noted that the exercise is designed to promote collaborative learning and operational synergy, enabling personnel from both navies to refine procedures, enhance mutual understanding and strengthen their ability to respond effectively to complex and evolving EOD challenges.

The Indian Navy and US Navy have been conducting joint Salvage and EOD exercises since 2005.

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The Indian Navy said that the forthcoming engagement marks the eighth edition of this specialised bilateral training exercise and underscores the enduring commitment of the two navies towards enhancing interoperability, sharing operational expertise and strengthening cooperation in specialised maritime operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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