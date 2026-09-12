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Home / World / Indian woman arrested in Canada after tenant-landlady confrontation goes viral

Indian woman arrested in Canada after tenant-landlady confrontation goes viral

Tenant alleges repeated harassment and interference by landlady in videos posted on social media

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:54 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Grabs from viral videos.
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An Indian woman in Canada, identified as Raj Tiwana, was arrested following a confrontation with her tenant that went viral on social media, with the tenant subsequently posting a series of videos alleging repeated harassment and interference by his landlady.

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The dispute reportedly began when Tiwana objected to the tenant using a barbecue in the garden with a friend at the property. She alleged that the tenant was trying to burn down her property.

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In a video circulating on social media, Tiwana is seen removing food from a grill while the tenant accuses her of trying to intimidate them as they prepared dinner.

She then picks up a piece of wood and pushes the food off the grill, saying she could not allow them to barbecue on her property and that she would call the police.

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In another video, Tiwana is seen entering the tenant's home and throwing rocks in his direction before confronting him physically. The tenant repeatedly asks her to leave his unit.

She is then seen hitting him with a food container and later with a tennis racket.

The tenant subsequently posted more videos alleging continued interference by the landlady.

In one of the videos, several men are seen entering the premises while the tenant confronts them. He repeatedly questions why they are inside his unit and tells them they do not have permission to enter a tenant's home.

The confrontation has since drawn widespread attention on social media.

Tiwana was arrested in connection with the incident. Details of the charges and the circumstances leading to her arrest were not immediately available in the information provided.

The allegations made in the videos have not been independently verified.

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