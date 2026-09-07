Indian workers play important part in cementing our ties with Saudi Arabia: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday underscored the vital contribution of Indian expatriate workers in strengthening diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Riyadh.

Singh's remarks followed an interaction with Indian personnel at the Al Fanar Company labour camp during his maiden four-day official visit to the Kingdom.

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Taking to social media, Singh stated, "Delighted to interact with Indian workers at the labour camp of the Al Fanar Company. Our workers play an important part in cementing our bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia. The welfare of Indian diaspora abroad, especially Indian workers, is a priority of the Government of India."

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Delighted to interact with Indian workers at the labour camp of the @alfanar_company Our workers play an important part in cementing our bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia. The welfare of Indian diaspora abroad, especially Indian workers, is a priority of the Government of… pic.twitter.com/GwFY0aNOj4 — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) September 7, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, the Minister held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel al-Jubeir to evaluate bilateral engagements.

Describing the interaction on X, Singh wrote, "Had a warm and productive meeting with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed the excellent state of India-Saudi bilateral relations and discussed cooperation on climate action."

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Additionally, the Minister conferred with Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi to deliberate on expanding collaboration within the labour and manpower domains.

Detailing that discussion online, he posted, "Held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India-Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our Strategic Partnership. Grateful to Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi for the invitation and warm hospitality."

According to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the itinerary includes meetings with the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture alongside other senior officials.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest in the areas of human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs and further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia," the MEA stated. (ANI)

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