Indiana Treasurer rejects China’s criticism over attendance at Taiwan National Day reception

Taipei [Taiwan], October 29 (ANI): Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott on Tuesday rejected what he described as attempts by China to influence the conduct of state officials after Beijing criticised his attendance at a Double Ten National Day reception hosted by Taiwan’s representative office in Chicago, according to a report by Taipei Times.

As cited by Taipei Times, Elliott shared on social media a letter sent by China’s Consulate-General in Chicago on October 12, urging him to avoid future interactions with Taiwanese officials. The letter followed his attendance at Taiwan’s National Day reception on October 9.

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“I reject any suggestion that a foreign government’s political demands should direct the lawful conduct of an Indiana officeholder,” Elliott said in his social media post.

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He further stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could not dictate how Indiana officials performed their duties, arguing that the state’s economic ties with Taiwan served Indiana’s interests.

According to Taipei Times, Elliott emphasised that the Indiana government was accountable to its residents and that public officials worked for the people rather than the other way around. He criticised what he described as the Chinese government’s approach to governance, saying, “The CCP has that backwards... It watches its own people.”

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Elliott added that Beijing was now paying attention to Indiana’s elected officials as well, questioning why a foreign government was closely monitoring his activities.

“Indiana’s economic engagement with Taiwan serves Indiana’s interests, and it will continue regardless of the CCP’s preferred framing,” he said, as quoted by Taipei Times.

The Indiana treasurer also linked the attention surrounding the state’s engagement with Taiwan to its economic activities and restrictions on foreign purchases of farmland, including certain transactions involving entities linked to the Chinese government. He said his office would continue working to protect Indiana’s farmland.

Elliott stated that his office had attracted approximately US$1.8 billion in investment over the preceding three years, describing the results as unprecedented. He suggested that the timing and tone of the Chinese consulate’s letter indicated increased attention to the office’s achievements.

“The timing and tone of the letter suggest increased attention to our success,” Elliott said, according to Taipei Times.

Reaffirming his position, Elliott said his responsibility was to serve the people of Indiana and that he would continue lawful economic engagement with Taiwan, despite Beijing’s objections. (ANI)

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