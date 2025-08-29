Indians account for most UK sex crime convictions

Indians have emerged as the nationality with the largest percentage increase in convictions for sexual offences in the UK amid a wider surge in foreigners being sentenced for such crimes over the past four years in the country, according to an analysis of British government data.
Advertisement
Indian nationals logged a 72-case increase between 2021 and 2024, reflecting a 257 per cent hike amid an overall 62 per cent increase in foreign nationals being convicted of sexual offences during that period.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement