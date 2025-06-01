DT
PT
Home / World / Indians in Shanghai celebrate 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Indians in Shanghai celebrate 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Consulate General to China, Pratik Mathur while speaking at the occasion, underlined the abiding relevance of Tagore's words and vision.
ANI
Updated At : 03:25 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Shanghai [China], June 1 (ANI): The Indian community in the Eastern China Region gathered on Sunday in large numbers to celebrate the 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore and the 101st anniversary of his first visit to China.

Consulate General to China, Pratik Mathur, while speaking at the occasion, underlined the abiding relevance of Tagore's words and vision.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Remembering Gurudev in China! India's Cultural Heritage Shining Bright- Indian community in Eastern China Region gathered today in large numbers to celebrate 164th birth anniversary of Gurudev and the 101st anniversary of his first visit to China. Speaking on the occasion CG Pratik Mathur underlined the abiding relevance of Gurudev's words and vision. Friends of India and lovers of Rabindra Sangeet gathered in large numbers for the function today."

The Consulate General of India in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Sunday commemorated the 164th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore with a vibrant cultural event that also served as a moment of solemn tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Held at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the celebration brought together over a hundred attendees, including members of the Indian diaspora, Chinese students, Tagore enthusiasts, and friends of India.

According to a post on X by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai, the event began with a solemn pledge ceremony led by Consul General Pratik Mathur, who reaffirmed India's firm national resolve to combat terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach. He underscored that this stance was clearly demonstrated through Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his opening remarks, CG Mathur paid homage to the victims and highlighted Gurudev Tagore's enduring cultural legacy both in India and abroad. He noted Tagore's special connection with China, mentioning that his stories are still part of Chinese school curriculums and that his literary and musical works--especially Rabindra Sangeet--are studied in Chinese universities.

"Tagore continues to serve as a bridge for mutual understanding and cultural exchange between India and China," Mathur said. He also recalled that Tagore had visited Shanghai twice after becoming the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, and that the city honours his legacy with two statues--one at the historic Lu Xun Park and another at Maoming Lu in central Shanghai. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

