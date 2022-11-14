Indians top buyers of homes in Central Texas

New York: In a first, people of Indian origin became the largest share (21 per cent) of international homebuyers in Central Texas, according to a new report recently released by the Austin Board of Realtors. IANS
Swede pedals to Egypt for climate awareness
Sharm El-Sheikh: Dorothee Hildebrandt, a 72-year-old activist, has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. AP
British Indian spy’s story hits London stage
London: The story of Noor Inayat Khan, the British World War II spy whose Indian heritage traces back to the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, has been adapted for a new theatre production for the London stage. PTI
Storm leaves thousands in Australia sans power
Canberra: Tens of thousands of people in South Australia have been left without electricity after a severe thunderstorm hit the state. SA recorded more than 423,000 lightning strikes on Saturday as a storm system brought winds exceeding 100 km per hour and flash flooding. IANS
Top News
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309