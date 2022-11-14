Indians top buyers of homes in Central Texas

New York: In a first, people of Indian origin became the largest share (21 per cent) of international homebuyers in Central Texas, according to a new report recently released by the Austin Board of Realtors. IANS

Swede pedals to Egypt for climate awareness

Sharm El-Sheikh: Dorothee Hildebrandt, a 72-year-old activist, has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. AP

British Indian spy’s story hits London stage

London: The story of Noor Inayat Khan, the British World War II spy whose Indian heritage traces back to the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, has been adapted for a new theatre production for the London stage. PTI

Storm leaves thousands in Australia sans power

Canberra: Tens of thousands of people in South Australia have been left without electricity after a severe thunderstorm hit the state. SA recorded more than 423,000 lightning strikes on Saturday as a storm system brought winds exceeding 100 km per hour and flash flooding. IANS