New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Argentina, Ajaneesh Kumar of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Batch of 1996, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Uruguay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Wednesday.

In a press release, the MEA stated that his residence will be in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires.

"Shri Ajaneesh Kumar (IFS:1996), presently Ambassador of India to Argentina, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, with residence in Buenos Aires," the MEA stated in the press release.

Kumar will now be taking the position of the Ambassador of India to Argentina and Uruguay simultaneously.

Kumar joined the IFS in 1996. As per the MEA, during his career, Kumar worked on many assignments both in Delhi and abroad.

At the Headquarters, he has served in the Technical Cooperation (renamed as Development Partnership Administration), Europe West, and United Nations (Political) Divisions.

He has held responsible positions in Mexico City, Mexico, as Third Secretary and Second Secretary from August 1998 to October 2001, Buenos Aires in Argentina as First Secretary from January 2002 to May 2005, Berne in Switzerland as First Secretary and Counsellor from November 2007 to May 2012 and Accra in Ghana as Deputy High Commissioner from July 2012 to June 2015.

From July 2015 to December 2018, he served as Deputy Director General at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the national capital.

Kumar has also served as India's High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam from December 2018 to January 2022. He was the first resident Ambassador of India to Estonia from March 2022 to April 2025, following which he assumed the position of Ambassador to Argentina.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Uruguay, Yamandu Orsi, on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on July 7, during which the two leaders held discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed interest in the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, aiming to unlock greater economic potential and trade complementarities, the MEA said in a statement.

PM Modi also visited Argentina as part of his recent five-nation tour, during which he was conferred with the Key to the City of Buenos Aires by Jorge Macri, the Chief of the City Government of Buenos Aires. (ANI)

