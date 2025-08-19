DT
PT
India's Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra concurrently accredited to Moldova

India's Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra concurrently accredited to Moldova

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Romania Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) of 2000 batch, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Moldova.

"Manoj Kumar Mohapatra (IFS: 2000), presently Ambassador of India to Romania, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Moldova, with residence in Bucharest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

Mohapatra has served as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington from July 2019. He has also served in Guatemala. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

