Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
India's BRICS chairmanship kicks off with first Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa meeting in New Delhi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The first BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa Meeting commenced in New Delhi, a statement by the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said.

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and India's BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela highlighted key priorities of India's Chairship based on the PM's vision for "people-centric" and "humanity-first" approach for the BRICS, and overall theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to India, M. Kasko, attended the 1st BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa meeting in Delhi as a representative of the Republic of Belarus as a BRICS partner country.

In his speech, the Head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to the organisers for inviting Belarus to the event, as representatives of partner countries had not previously participated in such meetings.

The Ambassador of Belarus conveyed a message in which the President of Belarus expressed confidence that the coming year for BRICS, under India's chairmanship, will be a time of new achievements and successes, which will contribute to further progress and maintain the association's position as one of the most influential international organisations.

Belarus, as a responsible member of the global community and a country with significant technological potential and achievements in food and water security, is ready to share its achievements to ensure the harmonious development of BRICS countries.

The Belarusian side has expressed interest in joining the New Development Bank (NDB), which will facilitate the realisation of the economic potential of all BRICS member and partner countries.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

