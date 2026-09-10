New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Chairperson of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance (WBA) Avarna Jain has described India's presidency of the multilateral bloc as "phenomenal," highlighting key initiatives including a major knowledge paper on digital public infrastructure modelled after India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Speaking with ANI on the progress achieved under India's tenure, Jain outlined the release of several collaborative research frameworks designed across the member nations.

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"I think India's presidency thus far has been absolutely phenomenal. We've worked on a specific knowledge paper on digital public infrastructure, what India has created with UPI. There are seven other knowledge papers that will be released, which are knowledge papers not just from India, but from across the BRICS nations," Jain said.

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Underlining the significance of hosting the 2026 BRICS Summit in India, Jain emphasised that a core principle guides the Alliance's ongoing economic and developmental agenda.

"The fact that we are hosting the BRICS Summit 2026 in India is actually a very iconic moment, and our humanity-first approach, I think, is the core of whatever we are working on," she added.

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Her remarks come after the BRICS WBA Women-Led Development Summit 2026 convened in New Delhi, bringing together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and delegates from across member nations to discuss finance, technology, market access, and stronger cross-border business partnerships.

According to a series of updates shared on X by the BRICS Business Council, the inaugural session featured Chief Guest Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), alongside BRICS WBA Global Chairperson Avarna Jain, FICCI Past Presidents Jyotsna Suri and Naina Lal Kidwai, FLO National President Puja Garg, and FICCI Secretary General Anant Swarup.

Welcoming delegates to the summit, Avarna Jain emphasised women’s contributions to enterprise, employment, innovation, and markets while stressing the need for expanded capital, technology, skills, and mentorship.

Addressing the gathering, MP Bansuri Swaraj underscored the economic necessity of investing in women, remarking that the question is not whether economies can afford to invest in women’s economic empowerment, but whether they can afford not to. She added that every time a woman is economically empowered, it is not just the story of an individual, but one that leads to empowered families, empowered societies, empowered nations, and ultimately a cohesive, peaceful world.

Additionally, addressing the BRICS WBA Women-Led Development Conference in New Delhi as the Chief Guest, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, outlined three critical priorities for women entrepreneurs: access to capital, access to markets, and an enabling framework of rules.

Goyal stated that if BRICS nations can connect women entrepreneurs, help them find markets for their products and services, and create an environment where they can do business more easily, today's challenges can be turned into tomorrow's opportunities.

The summit structured its discussions across five dedicated thematic panels.

One session focused on advancing women in STEM fields, aligning skilling with market demands, and establishing recognised qualifications for women outside formal education.

Session II examined climate-resilient agriculture, food security, and women’s participation across agricultural supply chains from production to market integration.

Session III evaluated how digital health, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence can expand primary, preventive, and maternal care to rural and underserved communities. Session IV discussed advancing beyond basic financial access toward meaningful digital service utilisation, consumer protection, and safe payment systems tailored to women's needs. Session V explored alternative financing, reduced administrative barriers, simplified public procurement, and collateral reforms for women-led startups.

Marking the event, two major research papers were officially launched: Digital Public Infrastructure: Enabling Women-Led Development and Beyond Access: Women’s Economic Empowerment & Resilience Across BRICS Nations.

According to the council, the publications outline specific pathways to strengthen financial inclusion and economic resilience across BRICS economies. (ANI)

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