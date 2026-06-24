Geneva [Switzerland], June 24 (ANI): India's efforts to address domestic violence through a combination of legal safeguards, institutional support and grassroots initiatives were highlighted during the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

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Speaking at the session, Sambhali Trust volunteer Lara Mailen Delutis underscored the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of women and children affected by domestic violence.

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She noted that India's legal frameworks, women's helplines, protection systems and public institutions provide crucial support for victims, while civil society organisations help bridge gaps through counselling, legal guidance, rights awareness and livelihood training.

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Highlighting the work of the Nirbhaya Project and Empowerment Centres, she said these initiatives empower marginalised and vulnerable women by providing access to support services and economic opportunities.

She also emphasised the importance of preventive education, including life-skills training and awareness programmes on personal safety and respect among adolescents.

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The remarks reflected India's multi-pronged approach to women's empowerment and protection, combining government support mechanisms with community-led interventions to create a safer and more inclusive society.

Last week at the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Sambhali Trust volunteer Lara Mailen Delutis highlighted India's tradition of community support and inclusion, emphasising the role of grassroots initiatives in assisting vulnerable and displaced populations.

Addressing the Council, Delutis said that international solidarity extends beyond cooperation between governments and is rooted in compassion, dignity, and human connection.

"International solidarity is not only about cooperation between States, but also about human compassion that transcends borders, communities and identities," she said.

Drawing on Sambhali Trust's work in western Rajasthan, Delutis shared experiences of supporting women, children, migrant and displaced families, and members of gender minority communities through education, healthcare access, counselling, skills training, and social support programmes.

Highlighting India's approach to inclusion, she noted that strong community networks, combined with public welfare systems, help vulnerable individuals rebuild their lives with dignity and security.

"India's long social tradition of community support, together with public systems for education, health, legal aid and welfare, creates space for local inclusion," Delutis told the Council. She emphasised that civil society organisations play a critical role in complementing government efforts by building trust within communities and helping people access essential services without fear or discrimination. (ANI)

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