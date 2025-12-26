By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): As India recently announced a $450-million "reconstruction package" for Sri Lanka to help the island nation recover from the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, has praised India's long-standing support to Sri Lanka, saying its consistent assistance during times of crisis has emerged as a model for the Indian Ocean and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Friday, Colonne described the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Sri Lanka--just weeks after Operation Sagar Bandhu--as deeply meaningful and timely. She said the visit reassured both the Sri Lankan government and its people that India stands firmly with them during moments of difficulty.

The High Commissioner noted that the visit was far more than symbolic. Jaishankar carried a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting commitment at the highest political level, and the visit was linked to India's pledge of $450 million in assistance for Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts.

Colonne said Jaishankar is widely viewed by Sri Lankans as a trusted friend, recalling his earlier visit during the country's economic crisis, when people faced long queues for fuel and food. His meetings with leaders across political parties, including the opposition, further reinforced India's message of solidarity, she added.

Recalling December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Colonne said India was the first country to rush aid to Sri Lanka, even while grappling with its own losses. She pointed out that this pattern of support has continued over the past two decades, including assistance after the end of the armed conflict in 2009, vaccine support during the COVID-19 pandemic, help during the 2022 economic crisis, and most recently following Cyclone Detour.

"Sri Lanka has experienced, first-hand, how India has consistently stood by us, even when India itself faced difficulties," Colonne said, adding that India's proximity and capacity make it uniquely placed to assist Sri Lanka. She stressed that Indian support respects Sri Lanka's sovereignty and is guided by the needs and priorities of the Sri Lankan people.

The High Commissioner also highlighted strong people-to-people ties, noting that India remains Sri Lanka's largest source market for tourism. In 2024, Indians accounted for about 20 per cent of tourist arrivals. She invited Indian travelers to see Sri Lanka as more than a holiday destination, pointing to shared culture, heritage and civilizational links.

"Indian tourists are also supporting the livelihoods of thousands of Sri Lankans who depend on tourism," she said, inviting Indians to include Sri Lanka in their travel plans in the coming years. "We welcome Indians as family."

Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Tuesday that India has proposed a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

The announcement follows the successful completion of the immediate humanitarian phase under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's rapid response to the crisis.

Speaking in Colombo as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to its neighbour during a uniquely challenging period, saying "the letter from PM Modi that I handed over builds on our first responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka."

Jaishankar detailed the scale of the initial relief efforts, noting that the operation "delivered around 1100 tonnes of relief material" and "about 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided."

Highlighting New Delhi's continued engagement with Colombo, the Jaishankar said PM Modi has directed officials to work closely with the Sri Lankan government to address rebuilding priorities.

"Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, PM Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priority in that regard," Jaishankar said.

He outlined the proposed assistance package, stating, "The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in a Concessional line of credit and USD 100 million in grants." Jaishankar stated.

The USD 450 million package is currently being "finalised in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka" to ensure the funds are directed toward the most critical infrastructure and recovery needs.

This latest move reaffirms India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, positioning New Delhi as the first responder and a steady partner in Sri Lanka's path to stability.

Beyond immediate relief and reconstruction, Jaishankar underlined India's intention to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery through sustained engagement. "Let me assure you that we will continue to encourage tourism traffic from India in that regard," he said, pointing to tourism as a key driver for Sri Lanka's economy.

He also highlighted the role of Indian investments, noting, "An increase in foreign direct investment from India can also boost your economy at a critical time."

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said the country was once again under pressure just as it was emerging from past difficulties. "We fully recognise that this is a challenging period for Sri Lanka. Just as it was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster created new difficulties," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)