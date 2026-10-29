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Home / World / “India’s counter-terrorism strategies battle-tested”: Rajnath Singh cites Operation Sindoor in ADMM-Plus

“India’s counter-terrorism strategies battle-tested”: Rajnath Singh cites Operation Sindoor in ADMM-Plus

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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By Niranjan Mishra

Cebu [Philippines], October 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a strong stance against state-sponsored terrorism while addressing the ADMM-Plus forum on Thursday in Cebu, Philippines. He said, “India reiterates its commitment to enhancing security in the region and eradicating terrorism at its roots.”

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India’s experience in the field of counter-terrorism is not limited to classroom learning or theoretical knowledge. Rather, it has been gained through decades of confronting cross-border security challenges on the ground. Every strategy we employ against terrorism has been tested and proven effective in real-world operations.

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Referring to Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said, “We demonstrated a major example of India’s approach to combating terrorism during Operation Sindoor last year, when we destroyed a large number of terrorist infrastructure sites. It was also a clear declaration of India’s stance against state-sponsored terrorism.”

Calling for the sharing of practical and battle-tested counter-terrorism experience with ADMM-Plus partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Through joint military exercises, capacity-building programmes and robust intelligence sharing, we can further strengthen our collective capabilities. We support an Indo-Pacific that is secure and resilient, where peace and stability are not merely aspirations but the outcome of our collective efforts.”

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At the beginning of his address, Rajnath Singh first expressed his condolences over the aircraft crash in the Philippines on October 23. He said, “I express my deepest grief and condolences over the untimely demise of four brave pilots of the Philippine Air Force in the unfortunate accident that occurred on October 23rd. In this hour of sorrow, India stands in complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the bereaved families."

He also said that, “India has always valued ASEAN’s central role. We envision an Indo-Pacific region that is open, inclusive, and based on a rules-based international order. Our long-term strategic engagement with ASEAN is built on shared interests, mutual respect, and practical cooperation.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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