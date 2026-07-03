New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap that is regularly reviewed.

Advertisement

Specifically addressing the ongoing discussions surrounding the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's views on the project have already been conveyed to the Bangladeshi side.

Advertisement

He made the remarks while addressing the weekly media briefing here in the national capital.

Advertisement

The MEA spokesperson said India will factor in all related developments in its overall approach to the Teesta issue.

"India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap, which is regularly reviewed. Our views on the Teesta River project have been previously conveyed to the Bangladesh side. We will factor all related developments in our overall approach to the Teesta issue," he said.

Advertisement

Replying to a question on the reports that Bangladesh is considering the purchase of J-10 fighter aircraft from China, Jaiswal said India closely follows all developments in its neighbourhood. "We closely follow all such developments in our neighbourhood and take appropriate measures as required," the MEA spokesperson said.

The Teesta River, which flows through India and Bangladesh, has been a longstanding subject of discussions between the two neighbouring countries, particularly over watersharing and river management issues.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited China recently and said that he has secured China's support for the Teesta Project.

Previously too, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal had clarified India's stance regarding the Teesta issue, noting that such issues are being addressed under "structured bilateral mechanisms" and at regular intervals with Dhaka.

"Regarding Teesta, India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers. We have structured bilateral mechanisms to discuss all water-related issues, and these mechanisms continue to meet at regular intervals," Jasiwal had said in a previous media briefing.

The Ganga Water Treaty (1996) governs water sharing between India and Bangladesh during the dry season at Farakka Barrage. During lean months, Bangladesh accuses India of releasing insufficient water, impacting agriculture and livelihoods downstream. Rising concerns over climate change have intensified disputes over reduced water availability.

Bangladesh demands an equitable share of Teesta waters, but the agreement remains pending due to opposition from West Bengal, citing its own water needs. In 2011, an attempt was made to resolve the dispute when then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Bangladesh.

Proposed agreement aimed at allocating 37.5 per cent of Teesta's waters to Bangladesh and 42.5 per cent to India. However, the West Bengal government opposed it, arguing that it would harm its agricultural interests.

An ad-hoc agreement on the sharing of Teesta waters was reached in 1983, with Bangladesh allocated 36 per cent and India 39 per cent of the water flow, leaving 25 per cent to be decided later. However, this agreement was never fully implemented. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)