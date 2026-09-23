India’s digital transformation expands financial inclusion, rural access: RSKS India at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): India’s expanding digital ecosystem is strengthening financial inclusion, public-service delivery and economic opportunities for women and rural communities, Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India) representative Darakhshan Hassan Bhat said at the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Addressing the Council, Bhat highlighted the scale of India’s digital transformation, noting that internet users and subscribers had increased from around 25.15 crore in 2014 to more than 109 crore.

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She said the expansion of digital infrastructure had also contributed to wider access to formal banking and government welfare schemes. More than 55 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, with women accounting for 55.7 per cent of account holders, she said.

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Bhat also highlighted the role of Direct Benefit Transfer in welfare delivery, stating that more than Rs. 53 lakh crore had been transferred directly to beneficiaries.

India’s digital payments ecosystem has also expanded rapidly, with more than 20 billion UPI transactions being processed every month, according to Bhat. She said over 5.6 lakh Common Service Centres were extending digital and public services to people in rural areas.

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Focusing on women’s participation in the digital and financial ecosystem, Bhat said more than 10 crore rural women were connected through Self-Help Groups, creating a large grassroots network for financial inclusion and women-led economic activity.

She also cited the scale of India’s digital public infrastructure, including more than 1.44 billion Aadhaar enrolments and over 724.3 million DigiLocker users.

Bhat said the success of digital transformation should be measured not only by technological expansion but also by its ability to improve access, opportunity and dignity for people at the last mile.

“Digital progress becomes meaningful when technology reaches those who have traditionally remained furthest from opportunity,” she said.

She called for greater cooperation among governments, international institutions, civil society and technology partners to build a digital ecosystem that is inclusive, secure, accessible and people-centred.

Bhat also urged the international community to ensure that women, rural communities and vulnerable sections are not left behind as digital transformation continues to accelerate. (ANI)

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