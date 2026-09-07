New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Beijing has asked families of Indian nationals who remain missing in China following the "devastating" mudslide and flash flood on August 26 to submit DNA samples to assist in the identification process.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Monday, shared an X post by the Indian Embassy in Beijing, which said, “DNA Profile Matching for Missing Indian Nationals. Please see the press release below for details.”

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2096951577315815721

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The Indian Embassy in Beijing said Chinese authorities have confirmed that they are now able to receive DNA samples for Indian nationals listed as missing following the disaster.

“Following confirmation from authorities in the People's Republic of China that they are now able to receive DNA samples for Indian nationals listed as missing following the devastating mudslide and flash flood of August 26, the Embassy of India in Beijing requests the families of Indian nationals who remain missing, to submit DNA samples to assist in the identification process,” the Embassy said in a press release.

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The Embassy said families willing to provide DNA information should submit the relevant data in the internationally recognised Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) format to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, which will forward it to the concerned Chinese authorities for comparison.

“The Embassy will be notified, and will in turn inform the family, should a match be confirmed,” it said.

As part of the priority collection process, the Embassy has asked for blood samples from the parents of the missing person, as well as from the spouse and children, with samples from multiple children to be collected wherever possible.

“If the missing person has no living parents or children, kindly collect blood samples from siblings,” the Embassy said, adding that collecting samples from all siblings is preferred.

It further said that, if necessary, blood samples may be collected from other maternal relatives, including cousins on the maternal side, and paternal relatives, including cousins on the paternal side. Details of the relationship should be specified in such cases.

The Embassy said DNA STR data is required for the samples, while Y-STR data must also be included for males. The data should be stored in the internationally recognised CODIS format.

Families have also been asked to follow a specific format for labelling DNA samples, including the nationality, name and passport number of the missing person, name and passport number of the family member and the sample ID number.

Families seeking further guidance have been asked to contact the Indian Embassy in Beijing at telephone number: +86 18514284905 or email the Embassy at: cons1.beijing@mea.gov.in.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods has climbed to 1,356, according to the latest figures released by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Nepal is observing a day of national mourning on Monday in memory of lives lost in devastating floods which struck on August 26.

A Cabinet meeting held on September 3 at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had decided to observe national mourning in honour of the flood victims. Accordingly, the national flag is being flown at half-mast at government offices across the country, as well as at Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

The Bhotekoshi flood struck Rasuwa, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure.

The disaster also affected downstream areas along the Trishuli River, including parts of Nuwakot and Dhading, leaving communities displaced and disrupting transport, electricity, water supply and other essential services.

Search and rescue operations, relief distribution and infrastructure restoration have continued in the affected areas, with national security agencies, government authorities, local communities and international partners involved in the response.

On the eve of the national mourning, Prime Minister Balendra (Balen) Shah issued a public statement acknowledging the ongoing work of Nepal’s security personnel involved in search, rescue and management operations following flood damage caused by the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers. (ANI)

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