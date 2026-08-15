Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): The 80th Independence Day of India was celebrated with pomp and patriotic fervour at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Saturday, with the participation of members of the Indian community and friends of India in Nepal.

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The celebrations commenced with the singing of 'Vande Mataram', followed by the hoisting of the national flag by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava and the singing of the National Anthem.

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The event was followed by the broadcast of President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day.

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On the occasion, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal honoured the widows and next of kin of 11 deceased personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and handed over AGIF (Army Group Insurance Fund) cheques amounting to a total of NPR 8.2 crore.

The Ambassador also felicitated the winners of various competitions organised by the Embassy to commemorate the 80th Independence Day.

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These included a painting competition on the theme 'Viksit Bharat', the Viksit Bharat Run and an inter-school quiz competition. Winners of the special edition of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz were also felicitated.

The Embassy announced a book grant for 22 educational institutions and libraries across seven provinces of Nepal. The initiative aims to enhance access to educational resources.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian community in Nepal, friends of India, Embassy officials and their families. The event also featured vibrant cultural performances and patriotic songs presented by teachers and students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center of the Embassy.

Meanwhile, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, the Prime Minister's Office and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal extended greetings to India on its 80th Independence Day.

Taking to X, President Ram Chandra Paudel said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to the President @rashtrapatibhvn, the Government and the friendly people of India. May our long-standing friendship, rooted in our shared history, culture and close people-to-people ties, as well as the multifaceted cooperation between our two countries, continue to deepen and grow in the days to come."

The Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi and the friendly people and Government of India. May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead."

Likewise, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said, "I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to EAM @DrSJaishankar, the friendly people and the Government of India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India. Nepal and India share deep historical and civilisational ties, close people-to-people relations and a multifaceted partnership. May these bonds continue to grow even stronger in the days ahead."

The messages reflected the close historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Nepal, as well as the multifaceted cooperation between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

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