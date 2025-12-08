DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India's energy sourcing depends on providing it at affordable rates to 1.4 billion people: MEA

India's energy sourcing depends on providing it at affordable rates to 1.4 billion people: MEA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): India on Monday reiterated that its energy procurement decisions are guided by its national interests, the need to provide energy at "affordable rates" to 1.4 billion citizens, and global market dynamics.

Advertisement

Responding to a query during the weekly press briefing over whether India would accept uninterrupted energy supplies offered by Russia despite geopolitical pressure from the West, particularly Washington, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India's energy choices remain driven by market realities and domestic needs, adding that the decisions related to the purchasing of oil and other energy supplies by Indian companies remain entirely commercial.

Advertisement

"Our energy sourcing is dependent on global market dynamics and the imperative for us to provide energy at affordable rates to our 1.4 billion people. As far as the sourcing of energy and the purchase of oil and energy by private companies are concerned, that is for them to decide based on commercial considerations, which are again based on the dynamics in the global oil market," Jaiswal stated.

Advertisement

The MEA Spokesperson's remarks come against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirming Russia's long-standing energy partnership with India and declaring that Moscow will remain a steady, uninterrupted supplier to New Delhi's fast-growing economy.

"We are also seeing a successful partnership in energy. Russia is a reliable supply of oil, gas, coal and everything that is required for the development of India's energy," Putin said during his joint press address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman cautioned that India must tread "very careful" in making strategic judgments in managing its energy ties with Russia in the immediate term, even as the just-concluded two-day state visit of Russian President Putin showcased the enduring depth of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking to ANI after the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Kugelman said Putin's remarks on oil were deliberately aimed at both Indian and Western audiences, especially amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which continues to shape global geopolitical pressures.

"It was meant for both Indian and Western audience... India has to be very careful about how it engages with Russia on an energy level, especially for the immediate term... This will be a challenge for India only so long as the war (Ukraine-Russia) continues," he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts