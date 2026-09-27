New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on how the cultural traditions, faith and art of India are gaining a global audience, especially featuring the story of Shriman Panthoun Thirkhanon, a prominent devotee of Lord Ganesha from Thailand.

Addressing the nation during the 138th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted how the country celebrated Ganesh Utsav just recently by warmly welcoming Lord Ganesh into their homes.

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"All of us have celebrated Ganesha Utsav this month with great devotion and enthusiasm. Ganpati Bappa was welcomed across the country with deep reverence. This sacred occasion fills the entire atmosphere with joy and exuberance. Friends, Vighnharta Bhagwan Shri Ganesha symbolizes knowledge, wisdom, and the auspicious beginning of any endeavour," he said.

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The PM then noted the devotion and faith of Shriman Panthoun Thirkhanon, who he said has been worshipping Lord Ganesh in the form of "Phra Phikanet" for over four decades, ever since his father gifted him a photograph of Ganpati at the age of 19.

"Deep reverence for Him exists not only in India; take the example of Shriman Panthoun Thirkhanon ji - he hails from Thailand. There, Lord Shri Ganesha is worshipped as 'Phra Phikanet.' When he was 19 years old, his father gifted him a photograph of Bhagwan Shri Ganesha. It was then that a profound sense of devotion awakened within him. He has spent over four decades studying traditions associated with Bhagwan Shri Ganesha," PM Modi highlighted.

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Taking his faith to various nations, PM Modi said that Thirkhanon travelled across Asian countries including Nepal and India, with a profound affection for the state of Maharashtra, where the Ganesh Utsav is celebrated lavishly every year.

The PM further lauded him for his efforts in popularising the "Ashtavinayak yatra" in Thailand, establishing the Ganesh Himal Museum in Chiang Mai and connecting more and more people to our traditions, providing them with an opportunity and place to worship Lord Ganesh without travelling to India.

"He has travelled across several Asian countries, including India and Nepal. He has held a special affection for Maharashtra. After learning about the Ashtavinayak tradition, he has visited the region numerous times. Through his efforts, the Ashtavinayak yatra has gained popularity among devotees in Thailand as well," he said.

"In 2002, he established the Ganesha Himal Museum in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. Today, it houses more than 10,000 idols of Ganesha. The museum also has Ashtavinayak idols for devotees who are unable to travel to India. Worship rituals for Ganesha ji are conducted here every Sunday morning around 10 o'clock. Also, on special occasions connected with Ganesha, celebrations are held," he added.

Prime Minister Modi called Shriman Panthoun Thirkhanon's tale an example of how Indian traditions and faith are finding a place across the world.

"This demonstrates how India's faith, art, and cultural traditions are gaining popularity in other countries as well. I wish that the blessings of Ganpati Bappa remain with everyone always," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, with devotees installing Ganesha idols at homes and public venues and observing days of prayers, gatherings and festivities.

During the festival, devotees offer prayers, flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesha, with modaks among the offerings associated with the deity.

The festival is celebrated across India, with homes and temples decorated for the occasion and devotees gathering for prayers and festive celebrations.

The concluding Visarjan rituals see large numbers of people gather at immersion points to offer prayers and witness the processions. (ANI)

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