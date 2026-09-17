India’s farmers’ seed rights, rural innovation highlighted at UN Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], September 17 (ANI): India’s experience in protecting farmers’ rights, conserving traditional agricultural knowledge and promoting rural innovation was highlighted at the United Nations Human Rights Council during its 63rd Session in Geneva.

Addressing the Council during an Interactive Dialogue with the Working Group on the Rights of Peasants and Other People Working in Rural Areas, RSKS India representative Sarath Chandran Babu Sudhambika underlined the importance of farmers’ role not only as food producers but also as custodians of biodiversity, traditional knowledge and agricultural heritage.

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“A seed may rest in a farmer’s palm, but within it live food security, biodiversity, culture and freedom,” Sudhambika told the Council.

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The intervention highlighted India’s Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights framework, which recognises farmers’ contribution to the conservation, development and sharing of plant varieties. By July 2026, a total of 5,346 farmers’ varieties had been registered under the framework.

India’s network of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations was also cited as an example of efforts to strengthen collective enterprise, improve market access and support rural livelihoods. The intervention also drew attention to the growing participation of women as farmers, producers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers in rural economies.

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The representative highlighted the work of Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan in Rajasthan, where initiatives focus on sustainable agriculture, livestock development, water conservation, farmer capacity-building and women’s livelihoods.

Sudhambika called on States to strengthen practical measures including community seed banks, women-led seed-custodian funds, participatory plant breeding and safeguards for traditional agricultural knowledge.

He also proposed a Global Seed Rights Tracker to examine how national seed and intellectual-property frameworks protect farmers’ ability to save, conserve, exchange and improve seeds, while promoting transparency, knowledge-sharing and accountability.

Against the backdrop of climate change, biodiversity loss and growing pressure on food systems, the intervention emphasised the need to recognise farmers as partners in development and custodians of biodiversity, knowledge and food security.

The intervention concluded with a call to protect seed diversity, empower farmers, preserve traditional knowledge and strengthen the resilience of the global food system. (ANI)

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