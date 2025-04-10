New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Former diplomat KP Fabian welcomed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and stressed that India should handle the extradition process carefully to set a precedent for the future.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, he emphasized that India should have a clear plan to utilise the opportunity and extract as much information as possible.

"Better late than never," Fabian said while reflecting delay in Rana's extradition.

"But we should also have a clear idea of what we want to get out of this. In my view, the foremost purpose should be to get as much as information and intelligence on how it was plotted, how it was carried out and who all were involved and even in India, there were people who innocently or otherwise cooperated...So, we should get to know facts as in-depth as possible," he added.

"Coming to retribution, it is not unimportant but it is less important. Thirdly, we should handle things in such a way that in the future if there is a case which we may need extradition, no one should be able to say that we did not treat this person correctly. So, these are the things. So, we have to be careful about retribution, urge to seek retribution," he said.

The former diplomat's comments came as the accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana landed India for trial after US Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India, exhausting all judicial options.

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which over 160 people were killed.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

"The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, stated.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was originally lodged by the NIA in Delhi following the attack. The ongoing extradition process pertains to that case.

However, officials clarified that it is yet to be determined whether Mumbai Police can seek his custody for any local investigation linked to the attacks.

"Only after examining the grounds of extradition will it be clear whether custody can be sought by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this matter," sources said.

Sources added that the Mumbai Police has not received any formal communication so far regarding Rana's transfer to the city for questioning or judicial proceedings.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 160 people.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashker-e-Taliba terrorists targeted civilians in the southern part of Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Raliyway station, two hospitals, and a theatre.

The terrorists also held hostages at three locations- the Nariman House and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower. The terror gripped Mumbai for two days, and on November 28, Indian security forces gained control of the situation by killing nine terrorists and arresting one. (ANI)

