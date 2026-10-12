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Home / World / India’s growing economic and diplomatic clout makes it key global partner: UK Minister Reynolds

India’s growing economic and diplomatic clout makes it key global partner: UK Minister Reynolds

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ANI
Updated At : 08:30 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds on Monday acknowledged India’s growing economic and diplomatic significance, describing the country as an important global player amid mounting geopolitical challenges and uncertainties in international trade.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Reynolds highlighted the significance of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying the comprehensive trade pact between the two major economies would deliver tangible benefits to both countries while sending an important message to the international community.

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“India, obviously a country that is not just economically important but diplomatically too, a growing presence, a significant country in the world,” Reynolds told ANI.

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His remarks come at a time when global trade has faced considerable challenges, with several countries increasingly turning inward. Against this backdrop, Reynolds said the India-UK trade agreement demonstrated the importance of strengthening economic partnerships between major economies.

“It’s been a difficult few years for global trade. There have been countries turning inwards,” he said, underlining the significance of an agreement that covers both goods and services.

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The UK minister said the agreement would create opportunities across sectors and deliver benefits that businesses and communities in both countries could directly experience.

Highlighting potential gains for India, Reynolds pointed to agriculture, jewellery and leather, while identifying vehicles and food and drink as sectors of interest for the UK.

“I think that’s important bilaterally for both countries, but it’s an incredible statement to the rest of the world as well,” he said.

The FTA reflects the shared commitment of India and the UK to deepen economic engagement and expand trade opportunities, while reinforcing their bilateral partnership amid an evolving global economic and geopolitical landscape.

Reynolds’ remarks also underscore India’s increasing importance as an economic partner and diplomatic force in international affairs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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