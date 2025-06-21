London [UK], June 21 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at The Strand in London on Saturday, drawing vibrant participation from the Indian diaspora, yoga enthusiasts, and friends of India.

The event, organised by the High Commission of India, was themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', reflecting this year's global message of unity, wellbeing, and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Doraiswami highlighted the significance of observing Yoga Day on the summer solstice. "There is a reason why the historic civilisations have looked at the summer solstice as a very special day and it is in that context, based on the idea that yoga is connected with the most scientific way of, not just exercise, but healing the human body, that the International Day of Yoga falls on the summer solstice," he said.

Doraiswami also shared a message from King Charles III on the occasion. "The theme of this year, Yoga for One Earth One Health, reminds us how vitally important it is that the world comes together to secure a happy and a healthy future for present and future generations... Year on year, yoga is increasing in popularity across the UK with millions in our country reaping its benefits... I would like to send my best wishes to all those taking part in the celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga, thereby promoting the global principles of unity, compassion, and wellbeing," the message read.

The celebration underscored the growing global embrace of yoga as a means to physical and mental well-being, with the UK witnessing increased interest in the practice across diverse communities.

Echoing the same spirit, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York, in association with the Town of Greenburgh and the Indian Cultural Association of North America (ICANA), celebrated International Day of Yoga 2025 in Westchester with vibrant participation.

In a post on X, the CGI in New York said the event showcased yoga's universal appeal and its message of harmony and well-being. It added that the celebration was organised in collaboration with the Town of Greenburgh and ICANA to mark International Day of Yoga 2025.

CGI New York, in association with the Town of Greenburgh and the Indian Cultural Association of North America (ICANA), celebrated #InternationalDayofYoga2025 in Westchester, NY. The event highlighted yoga’s universal appeal and its message of harmony and well-being.@moayush… pic.twitter.com/3LIwmamMVK — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 20, 2025

Building on the momentum of the Westchester event, the Consulate also hosted a vibrant yoga session at Times Square in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC, bringing the spirit of International Yoga Day to one of the world's most iconic locations.

Sharing glimpses of the event on X, the Consulate General of India in New York wrote, "CGI New York, in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World - Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energizing celebration of wellness and unity. #YogaforOneEarthOneHealth."

CGI New York, in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World – Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energizing celebration of wellness and unity. #YogaforOneEarthOneHealth@MEAIndia @AnupamPKher… pic.twitter.com/qseeKAP5Hg — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 20, 2025

Extending the celebrations beyond New York, similar events were held in Washington, DC, where the Indian Embassy organised a vibrant Yoga session at the iconic Lincoln Memorial on Thursday (local time), ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of people, including members of the Indian diaspora and local residents, showcasing the growing global embrace of yoga. (ANI)

