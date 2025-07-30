New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India's humanitarian outreach to Syria continued with the delivery of a fresh consignment of critical medical aid, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a 'X' post on Tuesday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India's humanitarian support to the people of Syria continues."

He informed that India had "handed over a consignment of 5 MT of essential life-saving medicines, including anti-cancer, antibiotics and anti-hypertensives to Syria."

The gesture is part of India's ongoing efforts to provide relief and medical assistance to conflict-affected regions and underscores New Delhi's commitment to extend support during humanitarian crises.

India's continued commitment to global health support was also demonstrated on July 17, when it sent 300,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines, along with other medical supplies, to Bolivia in response to a worsening outbreak in the country.

"India dispatched a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles & Rubella vaccines along with ancillary supplies to support Bolivia in managing the outbreak of the disease. India stands by its friends in the Global South," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The shipment arrives at a crucial time as Bolivia has declared a National Health Emergency due to a resurgence of measles cases in several areas. So far, 60 confirmed cases have been reported, according to Xinhua.

"After urgently convening the National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies, in response to the measles epidemic that the country is experiencing and the high risk of the disease spreading, we have decided to declare a National Health Emergency with the firm intention of protecting the health and lives of the Bolivian people," Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora announced on social media, as quoted by Xinhua.

The emergency move aims to stop the virus from spreading through mass vaccination efforts and a coordinated response involving local governments, regional bodies, and international organisations. (ANI)

