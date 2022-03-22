India's Jayati Ghosh on UN advisory panel

PTI

United Nations, March 21

Indian development economist Jayati Ghosh (66) has been appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to a new high-level advisory board on effective multilateralism.

UN chief Guterres on Friday announced the establishment of the Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism to be co-chaired by former Liberian president and Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. —