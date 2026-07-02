New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR policy aligns with Japan's free and open Indo Pacific policy, and hence they agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation to achieve such common goals.

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Takaichi, while delivering press statements with PM Modi, said that both leaders confirmed that they were on the same page and develop this relationship as brother and sister.

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"On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi positions the ocean as a shared space that supports regional stability and growth and is promoting the MAHASAGAR, the Great Ocean Initiative for countries across the Indian ocean to defend their sovereignty and the sea through their own efforts, is perfectly aligned with FOIP (Free and Open Indo Pacific policy). Thus, we agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation between Japan and India to achieve such common goals. Expansion of maritime security cooperation is especially important for regional peace and stability," she said.

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Takaichi said that Japan and India must leverage their respective strengths to become stronger and more prosperous together.

"You called me a beautiful younger sister, Prime Minister Modi. But at the small meeting before the big meeting, we confirmed that we are on the same page and develop this relationship as brother and sister. Japan and India must leverage our respective strengths to become stronger and more prosperous together in the midst of international affairs in disarray. The establishment of such inter-complementary cooperative relationship has become ever more important," she said.

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Takaichi further said the leaders agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation between Japan and India.

"From such perspective, as Prime Minister Modi and I engaged in discussions over diverse issues, we again were reminded of the many goals we share. And we confirmed to place the following three points at the center of our cooperation. First, to deepen the strategic cooperation between Japan and India. Our two countries share their vision on the profile of international order we should establish under the current international situation. I recently announced the updated FOIP, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, which focuses on self-reliance and resilience to realize FOIP," she said.

To deepen cooperation in the field of defence, she instructed the relevant departments to hold discussions and to organize the next Japan-India 2+2 before the end of the year.

"Taking the opportunity of our visit, a destroyer of Japan's maritime self-defense force and an India Navy vessel are planning to engage in joint exercise. We will enhance exercises in the Indian Ocean, promote naval maintenance, repair and overhaul cooperation, and strengthen equipment cooperation under the Make in India framework. In order to deepen such cooperation, I have instructed the relevant departments to hold discussions and to organize the next Japan-India 2+2 before the end of the year," she said.

She noted that in the area of energy security impacted by the Middle East situation, both Japan and India bear the responsibility to provide for region-wide energy security.

"Second, promotion of Japan-India cooperation in the area of economic security and energy security. As both countries face challenges such as economic weaponization and non-market practices, we need to urgently build resilience in our critical minerals supply chains. Further, in the area of energy security impacted by the Middle East situation, both Japan and India bear the responsibility to provide for region-wide energy security, as I presented in Power Asia. That is why we have released a document for public and private sectors, joint statement to engage in concrete action for economic security cooperation," she said.

Takaichi said that as India has set a goal of leveraging cooperatives to secure energy from biogas, she launched Japan-India Cooperative Biogas for Growth.

"Under the Power Asia initiative, we will launch a bilateral dialogue to strengthen India's petroleum stockpiling system. Japan also supports India's membership of the IEA. In the area of energy transition, India has set a goal of leveraging cooperatives to secure energy from cow faeces to build 1,000 biogas plants. In order to contribute to its achievement, we are launching the Japan-India Cooperative Biogas for Growth, or CBG, that was introduced by Prime Minister Modi," she said.

Takaichi said she was committed to realizing a strong economy and aiming to enhance Japan's supply capability and technological capabilities through investment in 17 strategic areas.

"The third is co-creation of economic growth of both India and Japan through investment and innovation collaboration. This is economic growth. I am committed to realizing a strong economy and aiming to enhance Japan's supply capability and technological capabilities through investment in 17 strategic areas. Prime Minister Modi launched Viksit Bharat, a national goal to become a developed nation by 2047, and it's strongly driving India's growth. In this way, we share the goal of making our countries strong and prosperous through investments in the future," she said.

Takaichi said she wanted to forge a path for future in India and Japan through unified efforts of public and private sectors.

"Strongly supporting our two countries to achieve such common goals are the business community representatives who are participating in the delegation from Japan. During this visit, around 120 cooperation documents between Indian and Japanese companies, including 2 trillion-yuan scale investment, were announced. It is a desire to forge a path for future in India and Japan through unified efforts of public and private sectors," she said.

The Japanese PM said she wished to bring the people of both countries together under the India-Japan Special Strategic Global Partnership.

"Next year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and would like to seize this opportunity to further bring closer together the people of our two countries. Under the India-Japan Special Strategic Global Partnership, as trusted partners that share strategic direction. Together with my bigger brother, Prime Minister Modi, I will lead the India-Japan relations going forward to a new phase. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi in Japan next time," she said.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2072602125360939261?s=20

PM Modi and PM Sanae Takaichi held wide-ranging talks on the full spectrum of India-Japan ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

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