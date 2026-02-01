DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "India's mandate reflects trust of international community," Jaishankar at 61st Session of UNHRC

"India's mandate reflects trust of international community," Jaishankar at 61st Session of UNHRC

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:45 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, in his virtual address at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, highlighted Indian advocacy for advancing human rights through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships.

Advertisement

Jaishankar advocated non-politicisation, selectivity or double standards of advocating human rights selectivity or double standards.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Addressed the 61st Session of UN Human Rights Council virtually. As an elected member, India's mandate reflects the trust and expectations of the international community, especially of the Global South. Highlighted: Our advocacy for advancing human rights through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships, and not by politicisation, selectivity or double standards. The successful use of DPI and technology in advancing inclusion and access. India stands ready to share its learning and experiences with our partners. Zero tolerance and no justification for terrorism, the most egregious violator of Human Rights."

Advertisement

Jaishankar said, "As the world's largest democracy, India remains firmly committed to working with all members and observers to promote and protect all human rights for all people based on equality, openness and respect. For us, human rights are not abstract ideals, but an integral part of our civilizational ethos."

Jaishankar noted that the marginalisation of any group eventually undermines the rights of all.

Advertisement

"We have consistently underlined dialogue over confrontation, consensus over division and human-centric development over narrow interests. Our vision is rooted in the understanding that the insecurity of any region or the marginalisation of any group eventually undermines the rights and well-being of all," he said.

Jaishankar also reflected upon India's zero-tolerance policy for terrorism.

"We remain firm and uncompromising, Mr President, in our opposition to terrorism in all forms and manifestations as well. Terrorism is among the most egregious violations of human rights, and there can be no justification, especially when innocent lives are targeted. Confronting terrorism requires collective resolve, and we look at this concern and to the United Nations at large to advocate zero tolerance for terrorist acts," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts