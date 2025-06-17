Zagreb [Croatia], June 17 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Croatia, Arun Goel, on Tuesday highlighted the widespread appreciation among Croatians for India's response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam through Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the European nation, Goel emphasised the solidarity and support from Croatia in India's fight against terrorism, noting that the nation itself had faced terrorism, fundamentalism, and extremism.

"Croatia itself experienced terrorism, fundamentalism, and extremism. When the Pahalgam episode happened, they were shocked. I got messages from a number of Croatians on my personal phone. They expect solidarity with us and thereafter, India's measured and restrained response through Operations Sindoor was appreciated by all Croatians. If you talk to anybody on the street, you will find a Croatian endorsing India's approach. They are solidly with India. They are reliable friends. That's where we have the support which is required, global support we need to counter terrorism," Goel stated.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the attack.

Goel's remarks underscore the global dimension of India's counter-terrorism efforts.

Beyond the counter-terrorism stance, Goel also discussed Croatia's potential role in supporting India's Indo-Pacific strategy, given its membership in the European Union (EU) and NATO.

He pointed out that while security is a key area in the Indo-Pacific region, India offers broader opportunities for prosperity across various domains.

"Indo-Pacific, if we look at it, security is one of the areas. But then there are various other areas when we look at the whole region in terms of its prosperity. Currently, it's a scenario of a single choice. Single choice leads to fewer options and dependability. India is going to offer various options in different domains. For example, in space-based applications, in telecom, in digital interfaces and infrastructure, and in healthcare centres," he said.

Goel noted that Croatia, amidst global instability, is seeking new partnerships and has had positive experiences with Indian companies and migrant workers.

"The people of Croatia have long-lasting relationships with the people of India in terms of experiencing, enjoying, and loving Indian culture, Indian ethos, and Indian spiritualism. Whatever the Croatian companies are working in India, they have had positive experiences. They are looking for expansion and vice versa. The Indian companies working in Croatia are also finding it positive. Indian migrant workers here are finding it positive. I feel that whether on a person-to-person basis or organisation-to-organisation, there is a connectivity. And now this is going to take a big boost with the visit of the Prime Minister," he added, referring to the upcoming visit by PM Narendra Modi to Croatia.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi will be making an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship. (ANI)

