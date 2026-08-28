New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): India's participation in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek is of "fundamental importance" to both Kyrgyzstan and the grouping as a whole, according to Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to India, Askar Beshimov, who underscored New Delhi's vital role in shaping a multipolar world order.

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In an interview with ANI ahead of the high-level diplomatic gathering, Beshimov stated that Kyrgyzstan expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's experience in advancing development agendas, combating terrorism, and reforming international institutions to contribute significantly to the discussions.

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"India's participation is of fundamental importance to both Kyrgyzstan and the SCO as a whole," Beshimov said, adding that India, as one of the world's largest economies and an influential voice of the Global South, makes a unique contribution to shaping the multipolar world order to which the SCO aspires.

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The Ambassador noted that PM Modi "commands considerable authority on the international stage" and that his insights will be highly sought after at the Bishkek Summit, which is being held under the motto "25 Years of the SCO: Sustainable Peace, Development and Shared Prosperity."

Identifying regional economic integration as a core priority, Bishkek advocates for establishing effective financial mechanisms, including a SCO Development Bank, Development Fund, and Investment Fund.

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Among the key outcomes expected is the adoption of the Bishkek Jubilee Declaration, outlining the organisation's strategic development up to 2050, alongside critical statements on energy efficiency and nuclear safety cooperation.

The diplomatic engagement builds upon robust bilateral ties, which Beshimov described as having reached the level of a strategic partnership marked by progressive political, defence, and educational cooperation.

He highlighted milestones such as the June 2025 entry into force of the Agreement on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, the 2025 to 2027 foreign ministry cooperation programme, regular Khanjar joint military exercises, and the Kyrgyz Indian Mountain Biomedical Research Centre in Bishkek.

Furthermore, roughly 20,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Kyrgyzstan form a unique human bridge between the nations.

With bilateral trade turnover reaching approximately $120 million by the end of 2025, a figure the Ambassador noted remains far below genuine capacities, economic collaboration, investment in mining, IT, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals are expected to take centre stage.

Beshimov confirmed that a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Sadyr Zhaparov will take place on the margins of the summit to consolidate trade, transport connectivity, tourism, and UN coordination.

As a landlocked nation, Kyrgyzstan strongly supports transport corridors linking India and Central Asia, including the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar route, viewing India as a natural and strategic partner.

This diplomatic visit forms part of a broader regional itinerary announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a bilateral visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30, followed by his journey to the Kyrgyz Republic for the SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1.

At the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Tashkent, his fourth to the country, to review cooperation in trade, defence, digital connectivity, energy, and education, while aligning on the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan 2030.

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the milestone 25th anniversary summit of the SCO, where India has been a full member since 2017.

Highlighting the agenda, the MEA stated, "The Prime Minister will address the summit where he will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity at the forum."

Alongside bilateral meetings on the sidelines, the Prime Minister's itinerary also includes attending the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, celebrating Central Asia's rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

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