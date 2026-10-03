New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India’s recent diplomatic efforts to contribute towards restoring peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict took centre stage at the meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs, with members reviewing New Delhi’s active engagements with both Moscow and Kyiv to help end the hostilities.

The committee deliberated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, where the Prime Minister noted, "Endless war must now give way to an end of war."

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Discussions also highlighted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Ukraine last month and his subsequent meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia in New York, during which he reiterated that if India can be of any help in any manner to bring the war to an end, it was ready to do so.

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In this context, the panel noted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks at the Valdai Club in Moscow, where he stated that PM Modi "has very good ideas for finding mutually acceptable solutions" to bring peace.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s remarks appreciating India’s diplomatic peace efforts as the "most comprehensive" among four were also acknowledged during the meeting.

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Turning to energy cooperation and strategic connectivity, the committee reviewed progress on major transit projects, including the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and the Northern Sea Route.

On energy cooperation, India reaffirmed that its primary objective is to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers, maintaining a clear approach of securing multiple sources of supply.

Deliberations on trade and investment underlined a shared ambition between India and Russia to expand bilateral trade in a balanced manner.

To address trade asymmetry, the committee discussed boosting Indian exports to Russia across seven key sectors: auto, pharmaceuticals, food, marine products, engineering goods, chemicals, and textiles. The committee also discussed progress towards an India-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to further deepen economic integration.

Highlighting the diverse facets of bilateral cooperation discussed in the meeting, EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, "Chaired a consultative committee meeting on India-Russia relations. Highlighted various aspects of our multifaceted engagement, including in trade, investments, energy, connectivity, culture and P2P domains. As well as our active support to dialogue & diplomacy to end the Ukraine conflict."

This comes as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha acknowleged that India has formally stepped forward to mediate a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, offering what Kyiv considers "the most comprehensive" peace proposal currently on the table.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Sybiha, speaking at a press briefing, disclosed that Kyiv have four distinct international proposals under evaluation, including the ones from Turkey, Egypt and the US.

"We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India's proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role," Sybiha stated.

Similar information was conveyed by Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, saying he has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution.

"He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas," Putin said.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly called for peace, emphasising that India has maintained a principled and humanitarian approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

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