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Home / World / India’s relief response continues as fresh 21.5 tonnes of aid arrive in flood-hit Nepal

India’s relief response continues as fresh 21.5 tonnes of aid arrive in flood-hit Nepal

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): India's humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal continued as the sixth and seventh relief flights carrying a combined 21.5 tonnes of relief material arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday night, with the supplies including forensic kits and medical equipment for ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X, said both C-130J aircraft carrying the assistance landed in Kathmandu, and the relief material was handed over to Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun.

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"Both C-130J aircraft carrying 21.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance have landed in Kathmandu, Nepal. The relief material was handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation. The assistance will support ongoing relief and rescue efforts in flood-affected areas," the post read.

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Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava also said the latest consignments were part of India's continuing support for Nepal's response to the Rasuwa flash floods.

"India’s support to Nepal’s relief efforts for Rasuwa flash flood continues: 6th and 7th relief flights (C-130Js) arrived in Kathmandu tonight carrying 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance, including forensic kits and medical supplies," Srivastava said in a post on X.

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He said the material was handed over to Nepal and would support ongoing relief and rescue efforts and communities affected by the floods.

India's relief response began shortly after the devastating flash floods that took place last week on Wednesday. The first Indian relief aircraft arrived in Nepal on August 26 carrying 10 tonnes of supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

A second flight arrived on August 27 with 37.5 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items. A third consignment subsequently carried another 10 tonnes of assistance.

On August 30, the fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal. The consignment included a technical contingent with equipment for search and rescue operations and a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, as well as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

On September 2, India sent its fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal.

The latest assistance comes as Nepal continues to deal with the devastating impact of the Rasuwa floods. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll had risen to 1,259 as of 7 pm on Thursday.

Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 355, including unidentified human remains, followed by Nawalparasi East with 218, Nawalparasi West with 212, Nuwakot with 177, Rasuwa with 127, Gorkha with 72, Dhading with 60 and Tanahun with 38. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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