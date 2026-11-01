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Home / World / "India's rise rooted in spiritual energy": UK Lords, global leaders at Gayatri Parivar centenary celebrations in Delhi

"India's rise rooted in spiritual energy": UK Lords, global leaders at Gayatri Parivar centenary celebrations in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): British parliamentarians and global spiritual leaders joined the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar Centenary Celebrations 2026 in New Delhi, praising India's enduring spiritual heritage and the universal philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

Speaking to reporters, Member of the UK House of Lords, Lord Krish Rawal, highlighted his deep personal connection to the organisation, remarking that India's economic rise is fundamentally rooted in its spiritual foundation.

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"I was born in a Gayatri Parivar family. Vandaniya Mataji represents everything that is good—not only about Dharma, but about faith itself, generosity, empowerment, kindness, goodness, and the maternal ability to transform our world. I'm here because Dr Chinmay Pandya invited me. He is an emissary of the highest order of an ancient wisdom," Lord Rawal said.

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Underlining India's global trajectory, he added, "As India rises to become the third-largest economy in the world, the energy that has sustained it through highs and lows has been spiritual energy. He is translating that spiritual energy through the tapasya of Vandaniya Mataji and Param Pujya Gurudev to the whole world. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—Vandaniya Mataji was living this expression decades before it was popularised. I am absolutely honoured to be here. Whatever little I am in my life is only because of the blessings of Param Pujya Gurudev and Vandaniya Mataji."

Another Member of the UK House of Lords, Lord Russell, commended the organisation's strong community spirit and dedication to humanitarian values.

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"I'm so glad to be here. My good friend, Dr Chinmay Pandya, has told me much about these events. The energy, excitement, sense of community, desire to be family together, and commitment to spirituality, kindness, caring for one another and making a difference," Lord Russell told reporters.

Bishop of the Church of England, Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy, participating in the centenary gathering, underscored the significance of interfaith dialogue and cultural exchanges.

"The historic and cultural aspects of the city, along with the vibrancy of Delhi, make it wonderful to be here. This is not the first time I have engaged with another faith tradition. In London, we are blessed to have many expressions of faith, and my role gives me the privilege of engaging with different spiritual communities," the Bishop said.

The Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar, also known as All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) is a global spiritual and cultural organisation dedicated to fostering unity, harmony, and enlightenment among individuals and societies worldwide.

Through its diverse programs and initiatives, AWGP endeavours to promote universal values and uplift humanity towards a brighter future. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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