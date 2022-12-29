India's role 'special' in S Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

The final report of South Korea’s strategy for the Indo-Pacific region says in South Asia aims to advance Seoul’s special strategic partnership with India which it described as “a leading regional partner with shared values”.

“India presents great potential for growth, having the world’s second largest population and cutting-edge IT and space technologies. We will increase strategic communication and cooperation through high-level exchanges in foreign affairs and defence, while strengthening the foundation for enhanced economic cooperation by upgrading the ROK-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA),” it said.

For Free, Peaceful, Prosperous region India leading regional partner with shared values, says Seoul

To increase cooperation in defence, foreign affairs matters

Acknowledges India’s potential in IT, space technologies

To better Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Mentions little about ties with China in the 43-page report

The strategy hardly mentions China and seeks to strike a balance between its biggest trade partner Beijing and Washington.

The 43-page report, “Strategy for a Free, Peaceful, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” issued a single paragraph about ties with China, calling it a key partner with which South Korea “will nurture a sounder and more mature relationship as it pursues shared interests based on mutual respect”.