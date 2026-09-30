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Home / World / India's SCO National Coordinator emphasises PM Modi's call for Civilisation Dialogue Forum, says Summit's focus on connectivity, trade

India's SCO National Coordinator emphasises PM Modi's call for Civilisation Dialogue Forum, says Summit's focus on connectivity, trade

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ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 (ANI): India's National Coordinator, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Alok Dimri, on Wednesday said that the first edition of the SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to host, will be held in New Delhi on November 20.

In a statement posted by Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Alok Dimri emphasised Indian and Persian civilisations. He said that the agreed agenda includes the idea of collective welfare for Eurasian and Asian countries, with a focus on regional connectivity, trade, and transit.

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Senior diplomat Dimri stated, “I am the National Coordinator of the SCO of India, and currently a meeting of National Coordinators of the SCO is going on in Islamabad under the presidency of Pakistan. The rotational presidency has come from Bishkek to Islamabad, to our and Persian neighbourhood civilisation. This is a significant occasion, and Prime Minister Modi has called for a 'civilisational dialogue' within the SCO framework. SCO leaders had agreed in Bishkek to hold such a dialogue, and a decision regarding this has now been finalised in New Delhi for November 20th.”

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SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum has been India’s flagship initiative seeking to forge civilisational exchanges among the member states.

“This journey brings together Eurasian and Asian nations; we have crafted an agenda focused on our collective welfare, well-being, and prosperity, with connectivity being a crucial element. Key issues such as regional connectivity, trade, and transit have been discussed, and progress is being made in these areas,” he added.

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Describing his first visit and focus on the language and worldview of Asian countries, Dimri stated that the SCO reflects a diverse regional character.

“This is my first visit to Pakistan, and these events will continue throughout the year, culminating in the Islamabad summit. Our initiative also reflects a diverse regional character, encompassing North Asia, East Asia, and Central Asia. It is an opportunity to share our languages ​​and ideas with the world through the SCO platform. While deliberations among member states previously took place in Russian and Chinese, they are likely to commence in English as well,” he said.

Pakistan, which is scheduled to host the SCO Summit next year, held a meeting of National Coordinators of SCO in Islamabad from September 28 to 30.

The last summit was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, between August 31 and September 1. According to the PMO, India led and supported several initiatives that were included in the Bishkek Declaration, such as English in the SCO Charter as the Official Language; Civilisation Dialogue Forum; Young Scientist Forum; and Young Authors’ Conclave. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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