Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 1 (ANI): India's developmental assistance for projects across Sri Lanka has crossed USD 7.5 billion, spanning all 25 districts of the island nation, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha detailed during a review meeting co-chaired with Sri Lanka's Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Anil Jayantha Fernando.

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"With over USD 7.5 billion in assistance, including more than USD 850 million in grants, India's people-oriented projects span all 25 districts of Sri Lanka - transforming housing, healthcare, education, railways, energy, and livelihoods across Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on social media platform X.

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In a separate engagement on July 21, High Commissioner Jha held discussions with Chulamanee Chartsuwan, the newly appointed Secretary General of the Colombo Plan, affirming New Delhi's commitment to the regional grouping.

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"Pleased to meet the new Secretary General of the Colombo Plan H.E Ms. Chulamanee Chartsuwan. Assured her of India's continued support to the Plan's Capacity Building Programme, discussed initiatives proposed in the Plan's 75th anniversary year, and exchanged views on the way ahead for the organisation," Jha stated on X.

The Colombo Plan operates as an inter-governmental body comprising 26 member states, grounded in the concept of self-help and mutual cooperation to advance human capital development and foster South-South collaboration.

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Earlier, on July 14, High Commissioner Jha and Sri Lanka's Health Ministry Secretary Anil Jasinghe signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which India will provide grant funding for medical equipment at the Base Hospital in Deniyaya.

Under the agreement, New Delhi will extend SLR 600 million in grant assistance to equip the facility, which Sri Lankan authorities are relocating as part of a comprehensive disaster preparedness strategy, given its current site in a high-risk zone.

According to a press release from the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the hospital's relocation is targeted for completion within three years, with equipment delivery and installation scheduled to match the concluding construction phases.

The initiative forms part of India's USD 450 million assistance package earmarked for reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah.

India's people-centric development partnership forms a major pillar of bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

The Indian mission in Colombo stated that developmental assistance initiatives are driven by priorities established by Sri Lanka's government and its citizens.

These projects have drawn wide appreciation for their transparent execution, utilising local materials and workforce to bolster the domestic economy.

The assistance targets capacity building, human resource advancement, support for vulnerable communities, and infrastructure development, along with key social sectors, including housing, healthcare, education, industry, transport, and livelihood generation. (ANI)

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