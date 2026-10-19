By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Poland’s Ambassador to India, Piotr Antoni Świtalski, has lauded New Delhi’s balanced diplomatic outreach on the Russia-Ukraine war, while firmly anchoring bilateral support for India's permanent bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council in the broader context of reforming global governance structures.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, Świtalski said, “We are grateful to India for the efforts made so far to pass this very important message that it is not the time in the world to fight wars, and that the war between Russia and Ukraine should end as soon as possible. We are grateful for that, and we appreciate India's concrete efforts. The unique position of India is that you have good relations with the conflicting parties, and you can send this message of peace very directly and in a very credible way.”

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Connecting Warsaw's diplomatic alignment with New Delhi's rising multilateral influence, the envoy further added, “We believe that the new role of the Global South should be reflected in the governance structure of global institutions. For us, permanent membership for India is an obvious element of this reform. So, we support India's aspiration to become a permanent member of the Security Council. On our side, we also expect our partners from the Global South to be positive towards permanent membership for the European Union in the Security Council.”

Building on this international recognition of New Delhi's rising global stature, India's diplomatic campaign for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has secured major global momentum. Over the course of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2026, an increased wave of international statesmen delivered renewed, direct expressions of support for New Delhi's inclusion at the council's top table.

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Against this broader backdrop of intense global diplomatic manoeuvring and ongoing international efforts to resolve the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward a proposed trilateral summit alongside US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to examine the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow pursuing a peace deal favourable to its national interests, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Putin reportedly brought up the proposal during a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. The Kremlin has acknowledged that discussions concerning a prospective gathering are underway, although no final decision has been reached.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the WSJ that the three nations had yet to reach consensus regarding the meeting or its agenda. “There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place,” Peskov told the WSJ.

A senior US official told the publication that Trump had not formally agreed to the summit but might remain receptive to the concept as he works to conclude the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the publication, the Kremlin suggested convening the trilateral talks alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, slated for November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, China. Russian diplomatic representatives have reportedly pitched the idea to Chinese counterparts, who conveyed they would raise no objections should Trump decide to take part.

The initiative has sparked apprehension in Kyiv and across Washington's European partner nations, chiefly regarding the omission of Ukrainian representation in deliberations concerning the war.

On Sunday, Trump stated that negotiations aimed at concluding the Russia-Ukraine war were achieving “great progress” while defending his administration's diplomatic posture toward Moscow. He additionally faulted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for missing the opportunity to secure a more favourable arrangement two years prior.

Via a message published on Truth Social, Trump indicated he sought to steer clear of measures that might alienate Russia from the negotiating table. He also touched upon ongoing hostage negotiations and noted his capability to endorse the pertinent document at a subsequent juncture.

“My decision on Russia is a very simple one. I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table. Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations! Signing that document at this time will do that, and I can sign it later, or any time that I want!” Trump wrote.

The envisioned trilateral summit succeeds a 90-minute telephone conversation between Putin and Trump earlier in the month, which Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov characterized as “very substantive” and cordial.

As reported by Russian state news agency TASS, the two heads of state conferred on economic projects, energy provisions, and multilateral matters. They also voiced contentment regarding bilateral communication channels.

Ushakov conveyed that the presidents had not agreed on an exact date for an in-person meeting but could potentially interface on the fringes of the forthcoming APEC meeting in China, provided both participate.

“An important international event is coming up in China — the APEC summit. At least for now, both the Russian and US leaders are interested in attending. Accordingly, if both leaders are at the same international venue, I assume they will find an opportunity to meet, shake hands and talk,” Ushakov said, as quoted by TASS.

Energy partnership constituted another central focus of the exchange. Ushakov verified that the leaders touched upon potential Russian petroleum product shipments destined for the United States and international commerce.

In the wake of the dialogue, Trump disclosed via Truth Social that Russia would promptly supply in excess of 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to American and international markets, with supplementary consignments anticipated across subsequent months.

The contemplated trilateral summit would unite the chiefs of Russia, the United States, and China, though the exclusion of Ukraine threatens to complicate pathways toward a resolution satisfactory to Kyiv and its European allies. (ANI)

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