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Home / World / IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights until October 31, 3 other Saudi routes until October 27 amid evolving security situation

IndiGo cancels Riyadh flights until October 31, 3 other Saudi routes until October 27 amid evolving security situation

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 31, while services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain suspended until October 27, amid the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia following a deadly attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline said the decision was taken following a careful assessment of the prevailing security situation.

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“Travel Advisory. In view of the evolving security situation and following a careful assessment, IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive),” the airline said.

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IndiGo said it was closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities to assess the situation.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said, adding that affected passengers were being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking.

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The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before proceeding to the airport and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

The announcement comes amid heightened security concerns following an attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday evening, in which two people, including an Indian national, were killed and eight others injured, according to Saudi authorities.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Thursday that one Indian national was among those killed, while two other Indian nationals sustained injuries. The Embassy said it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation identified the deceased as a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident. It said the injured included two Indian residents, along with nationals and residents from other countries. Their injuries ranged from minor to severe, and they were receiving medical care in hospitals.

The authority said airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal following the incident, while efforts to assess the damage and ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff continued.

IndiGo's announcement follows a similar move by Akasa Air, which earlier extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 27, citing security concerns in the Middle East. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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