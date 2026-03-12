IndiGo to operate flights to nine destinations on March 12 amid West Asia conflict

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): IndiGo on Wednesday said it will operate flights to nine destinations across West Asia on Thursday, along with select routes to Europe, as it gradually restores services in the Gulf region.

Advertisement

In a travel advisory, the airline said the flights will operate subject to prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, as the carrier continues to coordinate closely with relevant authorities.

Advertisement

"IndiGo continues to coordinate closely with the relevant authorities to progressively restore its flight operations across the Middle East, helping customers reconnect with their loved ones and proceed with their travel plans," the airline posted on X.

Advertisement

The airline cautioned that flight schedules may change at short notice due to the evolving situation and advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

"Customers are advised to check the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport," the advisory said.

Advertisement

IndiGo also said its teams are contacting affected passengers to assist with alternate travel arrangements where required.

The airline added that passengers requiring further support can reach out to its customer contact centre for assistance as the situation develops.

Earlier, India stepped up assistance to its citizens in West Asia as escalating regional tensions continue to disrupt travel and safety conditions, with dozens of Indians repatriated from Lebanon and hundreds departing from Qatar on commercial flights.

According to the Indian Embassy in Beirut, the first batch of 177 Indian nationals was repatriated to New Delhi on a charter flight arranged by their employer on Wednesday. The group was seen off at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport by India's Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh.

In a post on X, the mission said, "The first batch of 177 Indian nationals, being repatriated to Delhi in a charter flight, arranged by their Company, was seen off by Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh at Beirut International Airport today. The Embassy of India in Beirut stands committed to extending best possible assistance to Indian nationals in Lebanon."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said more than 500 Indians who had been stranded in Qatar travelled to India on Qatar Airways flights on March 11 (Wednesday). The passengers departed for destinations including New Delhi and Mumbai.

The embassy added that Qatar Airways is scheduled to operate two additional flights to India on March 12, one each to New Delhi and Mumbai, to facilitate further travel.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory urging members of the Indian community to remain cautious and follow official instructions. The embassy said its three 24/7 helplines remain operational to assist Indian nationals with queries or emergencies.

Officials further said the mission has been prioritising urgent passport services due to the current situation, keeping its consular section open throughout the week and issuing Tatkal passports within one to two days.

The advisory also urged residents to handle official alerts seriously and avoid approaching unidentified objects, debris or fragments, asking them to immediately report such items by contacting emergency services. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)