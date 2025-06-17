Brampton [Canada], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Canada for the G7 Summit has been warmly welcomed by members of the Indo-Canadian community, who hope the visit will mark a turning point in strained India-Canada relations.

Sumit Singh, a Brampton-based Indo-Canadian businessman and immigration consultant, expressed optimism about the visit.

"I wholeheartedly welcome Prime Minister Modi to Canada," he said. "I appreciate Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to Mr. Modi. This is a positive step and I hope it leads to the restoration of normalcy in India-Canada relations."

Singh also voiced concern over the impact of diplomatic tensions on the Indian diaspora.

"More than 1.5 million people of Indian origin live in Canada. The deterioration of ties over the past two years has been disheartening for them," he said, adding, "This visit is a sign of hope."

Canadian broadcaster Haleema Sadia also hailed the visit as a diplomatic breakthrough.

"To attend the G7 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Canada. Our Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has done a tremendous job by extending the invitation and easing tensions," she said.

"There has been a prolonged period of discomfort and concern among Canadians. This invitation, and PM Modi's acceptance, will make a significant difference in improving India-Canada relations," Sadia said.

Vishal Saini, Director of Hindu Forum Canada, also welcomed the visit and emphasised the contribution of Indo-Canadians.

"There are approximately 1.5 million Indo-Canadians who are contributing significantly to both the Indian and Canadian economies," he said. "Prime Minister Modi's visit will further strengthen the cultural and economic ties between the two countries."

After arriving in Canada's Calgary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) said that he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he would also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of his three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South." (ANI)

