"Indo-German relations thriving, never been closer": German Consul General

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Emphasising that bilateral ties between India and Germany have scaled unprecedented heights, German Consul General in Chennai, Michael Hasper, on Friday, stated that the two nations have "never been as close as they are today" across political, economic, and societal dimensions, with Telangana and Hyderabad playing an increasingly pivotal role in driving this growth.

The remarks came during a reception hosted by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai at The Park hotel in Hyderabad to commemorate the Day of German Unity. The event was hosted by Consul General Michael Hasper along with his spouse, Anjana Das-Hasper.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the celebrations, Hasper said, "Indo-German relations are thriving. Germany and India have never been as close as they are today, politically, economically, and between our societies, and all of that is very much happening here in Telangana and also in Hyderabad, and I'm very happy that we can do this here today. Many German companies come here to set up their Global Capability Centres... We will see a lot of Indo-German economic ties being built in the years to come."

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The reception witnessed representation across Telangana’s political spectrum, with attendees including Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Sravan Dasoju, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, alongside prominent dignitaries, industry leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Delivering his address at the event, Hasper highlighted key diplomatic milestones, noting that the two countries are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of their strategic partnership.

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"And we also have every reason to celebrate the friendship between Germany and India. Our relations have never been closer, and Telangana is playing an increasingly important part in that story," Hasper said.

Recalling high-level bilateral engagements, the envoy noted, "In January, Chancellor Friedrich Merz chose India for his first visit to Asia as Chancellor. And Prime Minister Modi welcomed him in his home state of Gujarat—a particularly warm gesture of friendship. Their meeting gave fresh momentum to our partnership."

Underlining the economic strength of the relationship, the Consul General added that the upcoming EU-India Free Trade Agreement will open up exciting new opportunities to deepen industrial, technological, and commercial cooperation.

“Today, our bilateral trade in goods and services stands at around 50 billion US dollars. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in the European Union and one of its leading investors. And the EU-India Free Trade Agreement will open up exciting new opportunities,” he added.

Hasper further highlighted strong people-to-people connections and educational linkages, noting, "There is another reason why our partnership is growing so close: the many personal connections between our countries. Around 70,000 Indian students now study at German universities—our largest international student community. For young people from Telangana, Germany offers an excellent education, exciting research, and great career opportunities. At the same time, Germany needs skilled professionals: engineers, IT specialists, technicians, and healthcare workers. Telangana has an abundance of talent. Connecting that talent with opportunities in Germany makes perfect sense for both sides, and we are already doing it."

Emphasising the expanding diaspora footprint, Hasper added, “Today, around 3,50,000 Indians live in Germany, making it the largest Indian community in continental Europe. Through their work, friendship, and families, they bring our countries closer every day." (ANI)

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