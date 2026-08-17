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Home / World / Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 53, over 130 injured as rescue ops continue

Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 53, over 130 injured as rescue ops continue

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], August 17 (ANI): The death toll from the magnitude-7.7 earthquake that struck eastern Indonesia has risen to 53, with more than 130 people injured, authorities said, as rescue and relief operations continue in the affected region, CBC News reported.

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The powerful earthquake, which struck on Saturday, triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged homes and other infrastructure, prompting the evacuation of around 5,000 people.

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According to CBC News, many of those injured suffered broken bones. The quake was Indonesia's deadliest since a 2022 earthquake in West Java that killed hundreds.

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More than 3,300 people in the Sikka region either self-evacuated or gathered at a sports arena, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB.

Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said more than 3,500 military and police personnel had been deployed to the affected region to assist with rescue and relief operations.

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BNPB, in a statement on X, said that the agency continues to mobilise in support of emergency response efforts. Support in the form of logistics packages and emergency response equipment has been mobilised to meet the needs of affected communities, including in Sikka Regency.

As of August 16, a total of five refugee tents, 146 family tents, 200 folding mattresses, 400 mats, 400 blankets, 300 basic food packages, 100 kids' kits, 10 generators, 100 hygiene kits, five water tanks, and lighting equipment have been handed over to the Sikka Regency Government, BNPB said.

A port in Maumere was closed after its roof and walls collapsed, leaving debris scattered across the area. Residents said they remained fearful of further aftershocks. The disaster agency said nearly 1,000 aftershocks had been recorded since the main earthquake, as per CBC News.

Authorities continue to carry out search, rescue and relief operations in the affected areas as efforts remain focused on assisting displaced residents and assessing the extent of the damage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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