DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indonesia evacuates stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts

Indonesia evacuates stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts

The alert level was maintained at its highest after Semeru on Java island erupted 10 times on Wednesday

article_Author
Reuters
Jakarta, Updated At : 06:23 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Local residents drive on a motorbike as Mount Semeru volcano spews volcanic ash during an eruption as seen in the background, in Supiturang village in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, on Thursday. Reuters
Advertisement

Indonesian authorities evacuated over 1,000 people, including over 170 hikers, on Thursday after the eruption of its Semeru volcano, one of the country's tallest peaks.

Advertisement

The alert level was maintained at its highest after Semeru on Java island erupted 10 times on Wednesday, emitting massive plumes of ash and sending lava and rocks as far as 13 km (8.08 miles) down its slopes, officials said.

Advertisement

The climbers were stuck overnight at a lakeside camping area at the foot of the volcano about 6.4 km from the crater but were now being helped to safety, said Septi Wardhani, an official at Semeru national park.

Advertisement

Local residents carry valuable goods from their houses in an area affected by an overnight Mount Semeru volcano eruption. Reuters
Local residents carry valuable goods from their houses in an area affected by an overnight Mount Semeru volcano eruption. Reuters

Late on Thursday, the climbers had all safely evacuated, Semeru national park authorities said in an Instagram post.

Footage from Indonesia's volcanology agency showed a huge cloud of hot ash billowing from the crater and blanketing the slopes of the volcano.

Advertisement

Its last major eruption was in December 2021, when at least 51 people were killed and nearby villages were blanketed in ash.

The 3,676 m (2.28 mile) high Mount Semeru is one of about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Mount Semeru volcano spews volcanic material during an eruption.
Mount Semeru volcano spews volcanic material during an eruption. Reuters

East Java's rescue agency deployed dozens of personnel to assist the evacuation, with 956 people living close to the volcano already moved to schools, mosques and government buildings, said agency official Prahista Dian.

"We've also deployed personnel to search for whether there are still residents trapped or not," he added.

Three residents suffered from burns, according to the country's search and rescue agency.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts