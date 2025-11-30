DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indonesia flood, landslide death toll climbs to 442, 402 still missing

Indonesia flood, landslide death toll climbs to 442, 402 still missing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 30 (ANI): The death toll from the devastating floods and landslides sweeping across Indonesia has climbed to 442, Al Jazeera reported, citing the country's disaster agency, as desperate people hunt for food and water.

Advertisement

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Sunday said another 402 people remain missing across the provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh, with rescue teams struggling to reach the hardest-hit areas.

Advertisement

Much of the destruction is concentrated on Sumatra Island, where thousands of residents have been cut off for days. Two cities -- Central Tapanuli and Sibolga -- remain completely unreachable, according to Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

Authorities say they have deployed two warships from Jakarta loaded with emergency supplies, with the vessels expected to arrive in Sibolga on Monday.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) warned that poor weather and a lack of heavy equipment were continuing to slow down search and rescue operations. Aid has been painfully slow to reach isolated communities, and conditions in Sibolga and Central Tapanuli are deteriorating.

Advertisement

Social media videos reveal the growing desperation: crowds pushing through broken barricades and wading through waist-deep floodwaters to reach damaged shops for basic supplies.

Across Southeast Asia, the scale of destruction has been staggering. Heavy monsoon rains have overwhelmed large parts of Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, killing at least 600 people regionwide. The relentless downpours have triggered landslides, washed out roads, and knocked out communication lines, leaving rescue teams scrambling to reconnect entire towns, as per Al Jazeera.

Indonesia's annual monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September, brings intense rainfall every year -- but this season has been far more severe.

A tropical storm system has worsened the flooding, and authorities say the death tolls in Indonesia and Thailand are among the highest seen in recent years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts