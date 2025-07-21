DT
Indonesia: Passenger ferry fire in North Sulawesi kills at least 3

Indonesia: Passenger ferry fire in North Sulawesi kills at least 3

ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
North Sulawesi [Indonesia], July 21 (ANI): A passenger ferry fire in the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi has killed at least three people, with video showing people jumping from the burning ship into the ocean, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Footage taken on Sunday afternoon showed a pillar of smoke billowing from the ship, in waters north of Manado, as terrified people tried to escape the enormous blaze.

Dozens of people can be seen floating in the ocean, watching as the KM Barcelona 5 ferry burns. In a statement, Indonesia's national search and rescue agency, BASARNAS, said teams were still working at the scene.

"The SAR team is currently combing the waters around the fire site to ensure no passengers are left behind or adrift at sea," it said.

"In addition to the Basarnas team, other potential SAR elements, including the Indonesian Navy, the Water Police (Polairud), the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), and local fishermen, are also assisting in the rescue process," as per ABC.

It is understood that local fishermen raced out by boat to help rescue those who evacuated the burning ferry. The agency says at least three people have been killed, while local officials say at least five are dead.

More than 280 people were on board when the fire broke out, with the cause not yet known, according to ABC.

The ferry was travelling to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi. On social media, one man live-streamed the enormous ferry fire while he was carrying a small child in his other hand, ABC reported.

As an archipelagic country, thousands of passenger ferries move people around Indonesia from island to island daily, with disasters occurring regularly.

On July 15 in West Sumatra, 11 people who were missing at sea following a boat capsize were found alive after they swam six hours to the nearest island.

A ferry near Bali sank earlier this month, killing at least 18 people. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

